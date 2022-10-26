I‘ve Nothing Against Osinbajo – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has stated that he does not have anything against Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Tinubu disclosed this when he addressed a group in Kano who worked for the presidential bid of Osinbajo.

African Examiner recalls that during the build-up to the APC presidential primary, there had been lots of reactions after the vice-president announced his bid to contest the presidency with Tinubu also in the race.

Speaking in a recent event, Tinubu stated that there was no issue between him and the vice-president.

“I have nothing against him. I have been to his house after the primaries,” Tinubu said.

“I saw him on the day of the goodwill message [at] the retreat organised by the president.

“And a man who forgives, a man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over.”

Earlier, Alwan Hassan, coordinator of the Drone Marshall support group, stated that his group wanted to see Tinubu publicly associate with former APC presidential hopefuls.

“We made consultations with your friends and even your enemies. Sometimes, all of them speak of one good quality about you,” Hassan said.

“Most of them have agreed that you stood out as being patient and forgiving [of] whoever offends you in politics.

“We want to see more public participation between you and the vice-president, professor Yemi Osinbajo, and all other aspirants that contested against you. You are the candidate; you have won.”