Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson To Grace Cincinnati Music Festival

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The legendary American female singer, songwriter, actress and dancer, Janet Jackson and R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, Charlie Wilson have been confirmed amongst the line-up of superstars and celebrities that will headline the upcoming edition of Cincinnati Music Festival.

The Cincinnati Music Festival is one of America’s oldest and most highly anticipated music festivals, attracting local and regional guests from across the Midwest. Each year, the festival showcases a bevy of old-school artists, along with the hottest contemporary R&B performers. This annual event draws a crowd of almost 50,000 music lovers.

This year’s edition of the iconic event will be held from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 23, at the Paul Brown Stadium on the Cincinnati riverfront.

Other stars that will perform at the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival include, The O’Jays, After7, Tank, Tony, Toni, Tone, Anthony Hamilton, Johnathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Ari Lennox, Arin Ray, and BJ The Chicago Kidd.

Attendees will have a memorable experience with prime seating and accommodations. Authorized premier ticket and hotel reseller, Berrywise Enterprise is providing ticket and hotel packages for the event. Ticket prices start at $80 and are available a la carte or within a bundle.

Berrywise Enterprise is a firm with over 40 years of experience in the ticket and hotel reseller business. In addition to providing competitive pricing, customers receive a variety of benefits such as the choice to customize their hotel/ticket package, use payment plans, USPS certified shipping, and hotel confirmation three weeks prior to the event.

Founder of the company, Zachary Berry said: “Here at Berrywise Enterprise, we are dedicated to you and your Cincinnati Music Festival ticket and hotel needs.

We’ve won a number of great comments for our work with the festival. But, our most important win is making you a happy, life-long patron”

Janet, the youngest of nine siblings in Motown’s famed Jackson family, is noted for her innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, as well as elaborate stage shows.

She successfully parlayed her family’s success into an independent career that spanned recordings, television, and film. Notably, she took control of her career, moved out on her own, and developed her own sound and influential style.