Joint Police/ Military Operatives Neutralize Attacker Of LGA Headquarters In Anambra, Recover Dangerous Weapons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Responding to a distress call in the early hours of today, 12th, January 2023, over an attack at the Ihiala Council area headquarters of Anambra state, a joint Police/Military Operatives neutralize one of the attackers, recovered several dangerous weapons .

The State police public Relations officer PPRO DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this via statement said the security forces equally recovered charms from the criminal elements.

He said: ” following operations ongoing in ihaila and its neighboring town, the Operatives responding to a distress call at about 2:55 am, today 12/1/2023 of an attack on Ihiala local government headquarters, neutralize one of the attackers.

The Operatives “recovered two locally made IED launcher, seven undernoted IED, forty pieces of live cartridges, fifteen live 7.62MM Ak47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.*

According to him, “the attackers had already murdered, three vigilante operatives on duty, beheaded one and set five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs.

“The joint force operatives engaged the arsonist/attackers, and obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

Ikenga, disclosed that bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated, please.