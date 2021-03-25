3 Dead In Terrorists Mortar Attack On UN Base In Somalia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab has killed at least three civilians, including a mother, her infant, during an attack on the United Nations and African Union headquarters in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

The police disclosed on Thursday

At least five others were injured during the mortar attack on the heavily fortified camp Halane, which houses foreign diplomats, western embassies and is also the military base for peacekeeping forces, police officer Ali Hassan stated

Earlier on Thursday, al-Shabaab insurgents killed a senior military official with a roadside bomb and seriously wounded two of his bodyguards, Hassan said

Al-Shabaab, which has links to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for both attacks on pro-insurgent radio station Andalus

Attacks have been on the rise since Somalia entered a political crisis due to a stalemate over new elections, in spite of several rounds of consultations among the country’s political actors.

The impasse began after presidential and parliamentary elections were delayed and the president’s constitutional mandate expired on Feb 8. (NAN)

