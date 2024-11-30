Joint Security Force Arrests Couple In Anambra Over Alledged Attempted Kidnapping

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A joint security force in Anambra state South East Nigeria have arrested a couple over alledged attempt of kidnapping of some persons in the state.

The State Police Command which disclosed this to newsmen weekend through its Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said “the Anambra State Police Command is aware and already investigating a related recent trending voice note of a security report on how a victim escaped abduction by an alleged Security Operative”

“Given reports of text messages and voice notes received by unsuspecting members of the public on threats of abduction and kidnap, the Joint Security Force comprising the Police and AVG acting on technology-driven information in the early hours of 29/11/2024 arrested a couple, one Mr Okoye Kingsley aged 36 years and Mrs Chidinma Okoye aged 27 years respectively”

He said the Couple were arrested at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State recovers phones and sim cards.

“The Couple specialises in sending threatening messages to people and demanding ransom or they shall be abducted or killed. They all confessed to the crime and admitted to destroying some of the sim cards which they had earlier used to commit the crimes.

“Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Nnaghe Obono Itam has directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robbery Squad of the Command for comprehensive investigations while the accused persons shall be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.

“In another development, the Command is aware of and already investigating a recent and related voice note of a security report to a Police Station on how a victim escaped abduction by an alleged Security operative.

“The Command did not take the information for granted. Hence, activates all the necessary intelligence tools to unmask the suspects and nip the issue in the bud to avoid reoccurrence.