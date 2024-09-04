Police Name David Hundeyin, One Other As Accomplices In Charges Against PIDOM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has alleged that journalist David Hundeyin and another individual identified as Michael Temidayo Alade are accomplices of Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri, also known as PIDOM.

PIDOM, whom the police allege operates under the X handle @pidomnigeria, is a suspect in a case involving criminal conspiracy, sedition, and the unauthorised distribution of classified documents.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, said that a discrete investigation initiated to identify those responsible for the leakage of a restricted document on a sensitive matter of national security, led to the identification of the trio as suspects in connection with the alleged crimes.

The statement further read, “The principal suspect, Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri was apprehended at a hotel in Port Harcourt on Saturday, 5th August 2024, by NPF-NCCC detectives, and in an attempt to resist arrest, the suspect locked himself in a hotel room, smashed his phone, and flushed it down the toilet in an effort to destroy evidence.

“He also refused to surrender his phone’s password, claiming he had forgotten it, thereby concealing information. Subsequent investigations, after his arrest, revealed several suspicious activities between the principal suspect and his accomplices.

“Investigations also revealed that the suspect was responsible for leaking a sensitive restricted document generated from the office of the President to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation. The suspect had also illegally accessed police-restricted data and posted directives from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, and many other restricted documents with the aim of jeopardizing the security network in Nigeria.

“It has also been established that the suspect also raised funds through anonymous means to sponsor cyberterrorism and other related crimes. Evidence of this was derived after critical forensic analysis of the suspect’s crypto wallet transactions.”

Earlier, the police arraigned Bristol on charges of money laundering, cybercrime, and unlawfully obtaining, retaining and disseminating classified official secret documents.

Bristol, who was arraigned on nine counts before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following his not guilty plea, Justice Nwite adjourned the case to the 23rd of September, 2024 for the ruling of the bail application filed on behalf of the defendant.

Justice Nwite also ordered the remand of the defendant in the Kuje Correctional Centre.