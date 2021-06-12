W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

June 12: Youths Protest In Ibadan Over, Unemployment, Insecurity, Poverty

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, June 12th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Youths on Saturday protested in Ibadan, Oyo State over the growing insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

The protesters, who gathered at the popular Mokola roundabout in Ibadan for the June 12 rally, also held placards demanding an end to bad governance.

Police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the protest ground.



Among the inscriptions on the placards are ‘End impunity in Nigeria’, ‘No to fuel price hike’, and ‘We are tired of the killings, insecurity, terrorism, and poverty in the country.

As at the time of filing this report ,protests and rallies are  ongoing in Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, and Abuja.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=64160

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us