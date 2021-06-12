June 12: Youths Protest In Ibadan Over, Unemployment, Insecurity, Poverty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Youths on Saturday protested in Ibadan, Oyo State over the growing insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

The protesters, who gathered at the popular Mokola roundabout in Ibadan for the June 12 rally, also held placards demanding an end to bad governance.

Police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the protest ground.

Among the inscriptions on the placards are ‘End impunity in Nigeria’, ‘No to fuel price hike’, and ‘We are tired of the killings, insecurity, terrorism, and poverty in the country.

As at the time of filing this report ,protests and rallies are ongoing in Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, and Abuja.
























