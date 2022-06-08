(JUST IN) : Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Return To APC Convention Venue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, have returned to the venue of the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress.

Also, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and other top officials of the party have also returned to the venue.

African Examiner had reported Tinubu had obtained over 50 per cent of the total votes cast in the ongoing presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Tinubu currently leads with over 1149 votes after votes in 27th boxes were sorted.

His closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 238 and 177 votes respectively.

The winner is expected to be declared in a few hours.

Selected members of APC have gathered to vote on Tuesday in key primaries to choose a candidate for next year’s election to replace the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).