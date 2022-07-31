W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(JUST IN) : Ebenezer Obey Loses 48-Year-Old Son

Posted by Breaking News, Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Sunday, July 31st, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Juju singer Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

According to sources, the late Olayinka died on Friday.

The 48-yr-old Olayinka was interred on Saturday. .



The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The death of Olayinka has thrown the entire Obey-Fabiyi family into a mourning state.

