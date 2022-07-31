(JUST IN) : Ebenezer Obey Loses 48-Year-Old Son

(JUST IN) : Ebenezer Obey Loses 48-Year-Old SonBreaking News, Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Sunday, July 31st, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Juju singer Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.
According to sources, the late Olayinka died on Friday.
The 48-yr-old Olayinka was interred on Saturday. .
The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
The death of Olayinka has thrown the entire Obey-Fabiyi family into a mourning state.
