(JUST IN) : Ebenezer Obey Loses 48-Year-Old Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Juju singer Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

According to sources, the late Olayinka died on Friday.

The 48-yr-old Olayinka was interred on Saturday. .

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The death of Olayinka has thrown the entire Obey-Fabiyi family into a mourning state.