Justice Ariwoola Replaces Mohammed Tanko As CJN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to swear Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The news of Justice Muhammad’s resignation, as Chief Justice of Nigeria, broke on Monday morning with sources claiming the former CJN resigned for health reasons.

However, credible sources in the Presidential Villa, who could have confirmed the said swearing-in ceremony, said there was no such information yet.

“There’s no swearing-in at 2pm. I have checked from those in charge of the President’s schedules and they said there’s nothing like that today. However, because of the urgency and as there can’t be vacuum in the office, I think it might come up tomorrow although it’s still not on the schedule for tomorrow,” the source said.

It was gathered from other outside sources, that Justice Ariwoola, who is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, will be sworn-in by 2pm at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He will act as CJN pending when his name will be sent to the Senate by President Buhari for confirmation as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Born on 22 August 1958, Justice Ariwoola, from Oyo state, was at some point a Justice of the Court of Appeal before being elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2011.

