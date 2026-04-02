ADC Calls for Removal of INEC Chairman, Alleges Plot Instal One Party State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for the removal of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the commission of bias and attempting to weaken opposition parties.

ADC National Chairman, David Mark, made the call on Thursday while speaking to journalists in Abuja. He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is using INEC to create a one-party system ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mark’s reaction follows INEC’s decision to remove the names of some ADC leaders, including himself and Rauf Aregbesola, from its official records. INEC said the move was based on a court order asking all parties to maintain the status quo while the case is ongoing.

The ADC has been facing a leadership crisis since 2025, after a new leadership team led by Mark emerged. The dispute is linked to disagreements over the tenure of former chairman Ralph Nwosu and has led to multiple court cases.

Mark accused INEC of acting in a partisan manner and undermining democracy. He said the commission’s actions could affect the party’s participation in upcoming elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

He also alleged that there is a plan to weaken opposition parties so that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will face little or no competition in the 2027 elections.

Mark called on Nigerians to speak out and insisted that the ADC will continue its activities, including planned congresses and its national convention, despite the ongoing dispute.

INEC has not responded to the latest allegations, but it maintains that its actions are based on legal directives.