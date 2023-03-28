Kalu Meets Buhari Over Senate President Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to inform him of his ambition to occupy the seat of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the closed-door meeting with the President, Kalu said his emergence as the Senate President would curb agitations in the South-East region of the county.

According to him, if the position of the Senate President is zoned to the South East, it would bring peace, honour and unity to the region.

“I informed the President of my intention to run for the position of Senate President if zoned to the South East”, Kalu said.

On whether he has secured the assurance of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his intention to occupy the Senate President seat, the former Abia state governor said “ I have not gotten assurance from anybody, I am a party man, if the party said I should not go for the position, I will drop my ambition, although I have said it is my turn”

He said competence must be considered in choosing who occupies the position of Senate President, saying that the issue of religion or tribe do not matter

Kalu said the South East deserved the position of the Senate President despite the fact that the region gave the least votes to the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 Presidential election.

He explained that it was not the number of votes that matter but the unity of the county.