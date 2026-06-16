Kenneth Okonkwo Criticises ADC Over Amaechi As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has criticised the party’s decision to pick its vice-presidential candidate from the South-South region, saying the move further sidelines the South-East in national politics.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, Okonkwo said reports that the party had chosen a South-South candidate for the vice-presidential slot were disappointing and unfair to the South-East.

According to him, the South-East has not produced either a President or Vice President since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. He argued that denying the region the opportunity to produce either the presidential or vice-presidential candidate in 2027 would amount to continued marginalisation.

Okonkwo also noted that the ADC was founded in 2005 by Ralphs Nwosu, an indigene of the South-East. He said Nwosu’s decision to hand over the party to the coalition movement was made in the interest of national progress and not to exclude his own region from leadership positions.

The former Labour Party spokesman said he joined the coalition because he believed in fairness and inclusion. He added that he had earlier appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to demonstrate his commitment to the South-East by choosing a running mate from the region.

Okonkwo stated that if the reports were confirmed, he would not be willing to campaign for any presidential ticket that does not have a South-Easterner as either the presidential or vice-presidential candidate.

His reaction comes after the ADC announced former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election.

The party described the Atiku-Amaechi ticket as a “unity and rescue ticket,” saying Amaechi’s selection was based on his performance in the party’s presidential primary, where he finished as runner-up, as well as his experience in governance.