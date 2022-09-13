King Charles ‘ll Maintain Friendly Ties With Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says that King Charles III will continue to maintain and increase the relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria as her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, did.

Laing stated this in a news conference after the death of Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8, and the ascension of the new King, Charles III.

Laing said: “Nigeria is very important to the United Kingdom”, adding that King Charles as well as other members of the Royal Family has love and passion that the Queen had for other Commonwealth nations.

She added: “King Charles visited Nigeria in 2018; he met a variety of people, from the youths of the country to traditional leaders.

“And he follows Nigeria closely, he reads my telegrams closely and he will continue to maintain that interest and affection for Nigeria.

“As we mourn the departure of an amazing woman, we celebrate her life and we look forward to King Charles III.

“Nigeria is very important to the UK and the biggest and the most important country in Africa, everything is here.

“Like everybody else, the Queen, the King and the Royal family witness the role Nigeria plays in the world stage with very significant figures and very important places. So Nigeria is watched particularly.

“And I think it was her visit here when she was able to travel so wide and she was inspired by the amazing spirits of the people of Nigeria. It has been very helpful to me to have such strong bonds.

“She is very passionate about the Commonwealth but I believe personally that Nigeria has a very special place in her heart of Prince Charles III.”