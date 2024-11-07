W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Lagbaja: Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting

Posted by Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, November 6th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has ordered rescheduling the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting till another date to be announced. 

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024.

Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.

Earlier today, Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He wished Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation. 

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98883

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us