Lagbaja: Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has ordered rescheduling the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting till another date to be announced.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024.

Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.

Earlier today, Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He wished Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation.