Enugu Police Arrest Medical Doctor Over Child Trafficking; Suspect Arraigned, Remanded

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command operatives serving in the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, have arrested one Dr. Emmanuel Chimaobi Ugwumba “m”, aged 52, of Ezimo-Agu, Udenu Local Government Area.

A statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu by the command’s Spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe said “his arrest followed the interception of a public notice on an abandoned child he made, endorsed in the name of the Enugu State Ministry of Gender and Social Development as the director of OTZ, and published in the Daily Sun, Newspaper of September 27, 2024.

“Upon his arrest, he was found to be involved in child trafficking, with one pregnant woman, the four-year-old publicized child and another two-year-old child, both female, being rescued.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect, who claimed to be a graduate of medicine and surgery from the University of Jos, owns and manages Chima Hospital and Maternity located at Ugbaike Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

“It was further discovered that between 2017 and 2024, he conspired with an acclaimed staff of the Ministry and others at large to conduct anti-natal care and delivery of seven yet-to-be traced children from different mothers in the hospital.

“The suspect was also found to be in unauthorized possession of different documents from the Ministry of Gender Affairs and unverified pest/vector certificates from the Enugu State Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources.

According to the statement, “He was today, October 9, 2024, arraigned in court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre, pending further hearing.