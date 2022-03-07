Lagos Govt Begins Structural Tests On 3 Bridges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) has begun integrity tests on Eko, Ijora and Marine Bridges in Lagos.

Mr Olufunsho Elulade, General Manager of LSMTL, stated that the checks on the three bridges were to determine their structural stability to prevent collapse.

According to him, the checks were requested by contractors handling rehabilitation works on the facilities.

He explained that samples were been taken from the bridges to test and ascertain if previous fires that gutted them at various times weakened any of their components or not.

He explained the technicalities behind the various tests to ensure that the bridges were safe for use.

“Our input is very key because it would be based on our recommendation and the solution we proffer; that is what they (contractor) would do.

“So, as I speak, we are testing three bridges because the contractor just felt he would rather come to Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory because of their integrity, we work conscientiously and we have expertise.

“I have builders, geologists, civil engineers, materials engineers, name it. So, the expertise is there. The worst case scenario, it will come to me, I am a COREN registered engineer, a civil engineer and project manager with 30 years’ experience.

“So, whatever it is, we will fix. We are testing three bridges, Ijora Courseway, Eko Bridge and Marine Bridge in Apapa; work is ongoing and we started on Monday, February 28th and we have 14 days, so we are working through the 14 days,” he said.

According to him, the results from the laboratory would determine the advice to be given concerning the bridges.

NAN