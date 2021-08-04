Viral Video: Governor Zulum, Shettima Did Not Visit Abba Kyari, Aide Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima has dissociated themselves from a viral video showing that both politicians paid a solidarity visit to the embattled former Police IRT boss, DCP Abba Kyari.

Governor Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau gave the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday in abuja.

Gusau said he resorted to issuing the clarification since Abba Kyari who promised to issue the clarification himself did not do so, more than four hours after making the promise to the spokesman.

He said Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima do not know the residence of embattled DCP Abba Kyari, let alone visit him.

Isa Gusau said a video in circulation was recorded by some associates of Abba Kyari at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021, when Abba Kyari paid an empathy visit to Shettima following mischievous circulation of rumours that the Senator had died in the UK.

His word: “Kyari himself had shared the same video on his verified Facebook wall on June 30, shortly after he visited Shettima.

“Kyari who hails from Borno State and in Shettima’s constituency visited the former Governor to wish him well like many others had visited the Senator during the time.”

Gusau released a video of some sympathizers who had also visited the Senator the same period, which showed the senator receiving them in his house, the same place being described as Abba Kyari’s house.

Gusau also pointed observers to take note of the TV behind Zulum and Abba Kyari with a CNN breaking news on the release of American Comedian actor, Bill Cosby, which, as can be verified by anyone online, happened on June 30, 2021.

The spokesman called on Abba Kyari to issue a similar clarification as he had promised when the spokesman called his attention to the misrepresentation given the fact it was Kyari himself who took that video and released it on his Facebook page on June 30, 2021,”

Recall that DCP Abba Kyari was indicted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fraud allegation against an internet fraudster Abbas Ramon, aka, Hushpuppi.

Kyari has since denied all the allegations levelled against him by the FBI.

The police authority has since suspended him pending the outcome of the probe panel established by the Inspector General Of Police (IGP)
























