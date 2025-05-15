Law Professor Blames Jamb Mass Failure On New Technology

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A law professor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Joy Ezeilo, has faulted the manner in which the leadership of the joint Admission and Matriculation Board Jamb introduced and implemented a new Technology that students were unfamiliar with during it’s just concluded examination which led to mass failure.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, introducing such exam policy without addressing some critical issues was counterproductive, adding that the introduction ought to be a gradual process.

The renowned educator further posited that “in a country as polarised as ours, with evident disparities between the rich and the poor, urban and rural areas, and between genders, it is inconsiderate to implement such an exam policy without addressing these issues, particularly the digital divide.

Though she noted that “it is commendable that the JAMB leadership has taken responsibility for the widespread failures, which were partly due to the introduction of new technology that many candidates were unfamiliar with.”

“This divide is especially pronounced in rural areas and among women and girls, leading to significant gaps in both knowledge and practical technology use.

“As an educator, I find it inconceivable to attribute over sixty per cent of these failures to a lack of intelligence among students or to dismiss them as a declining interest in education among today’s youth.

“The key takeaway is that the introduction of new technologies for traditionally written exams should be gradual.

“This process should begin by providing choices and should span at least five to ten years before entirely phasing out handwritten JAMB entrance or other public exams.

“Such a phased approach will ensure a smoother transition and greater inclusivity for all students.