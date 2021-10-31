Buhari, Tinubu Meets In Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, met in Aso Rock on Sunday.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Tinubu stated that he paid a visit to thank the president for checking on him in London after he did a knee surgery.

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” he said.

African Examiner recalls that President Buhari, on Thursday, August 13, visited Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom when the latter travelled for a medical vacation.























