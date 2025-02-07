Lawmakers Seek Life Imprisonment For Fake Drug Producers, Importers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has tasked the Attorney General of the Federation to propose strict sanctions like life imprisonment, for producers and importers of fake drugs into the country.

The resolution was after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by All Progressives Congress lawmaker, Tolani Shagaya, and read on the floor in Thursday’s plenary.

Speaking on the importance of the motion, Shagaya expressed regret concerning the high rate of fake and substandard goods, drugs, food, and beverages in the country.

He stressed that this development is a problem to the public health, national security, and also the economic stability of the nation.

He said: “The House is aware that NAFDAC recently seized counterfeit food and pharmaceutical products worth over ₦5 billion in a raid at the Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, highlighting the widespread nature of this menace.

“The House is concerned that Nigeria suffers economic losses of approximately ₦15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, as reported by the Standards Organization of Nigeria. The unchecked proliferation of fake products not only jeopardises consumer safety but also discourages genuine investment in the food and pharmaceutical industries.”

“The House is further concerned that despite existing regulations, weak enforcement mechanisms, corruption, and the absence of stringent penalties for offenders have emboldened perpetrators to continue endangering public health.”

“We recognise that the current legal framework does not provide sufficient deterrence, as offenders often return to the illicit trade due to lenient fines and bailable sentences, allowing them to operate with impunity.”