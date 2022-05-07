Lere Paimo Returns To Screen For Adedibu’s Biopic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian actor Lere Paimo will return to the screen for the late Lamidi Adedibu’s biopic by Seun Oloketuyi.

Oloketuyi, the founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards and Ultimate Communications, announced that the biopic entitled ‘Adedibu, Alagbara Ibadan’ is a story about the life and times of Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Akanji Adedibu, his achievements and his impact in Oyo State and Nigeria.

Oloketuyi made this known following the wrap-up of the movie shoot in locations around Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The movie, which stars octogenarian, Lere Paimo as the lead, is directed by Abiodun Jimoh. And also features Dele Odule, Afeez, ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Segun Arinze, Kayode ‘Aderupoko’ Olaiya, Shushu Abubakar, Adekola ‘Kamilu Kompo’ Tijani, Taiwo Ibikunle, and more.

In a brief chat, Oloketuyi explained that the biopic is dear to him because it is an answer to the need to keep Nigeria’s political history alive.

“Many of the people that are relevant to our political history as a nation are being forgotten, and no one is going to help us remember them. This is my bit to ensure that it doesn’t happen. Adedibu made too much of an impact to allow memories of his time to be forgotten.”

The film is billed for release in July 2022.