6 Dead After Attacks In Burkina Faso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least six people were killed in two separate attacks in the western African nation of Burkina Faso on Thursday, authorities said.

Four soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base in Kossi province, and several terrorists were “neutralised” or captured when fighting broke out, the authorities added.

In the early morning, a soldier and an employee of a mining company were killed in an attack in another province, which also left 11 people injured, the provincial governor said.

According to him, one person is still missing.

The country of 21 million people is part of the Sahel region and has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2019.

Armed groups, some of which have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State or al-Qaeda, are active there and in the neighbouring countries of Mali and Niger.

Protracted droughts and famines also plague Burkina Faso, which is impoverished despite rich gold deposits.

The military has ruled there since a coup in January.

NAN