Gunmen kill Retired Airforce Officer Maisaka in Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unidentified gunmen on Monday night killed Air Vice-Marshall Mohammed Maisaka (retd) at his residence in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The retired senior Air Force Officer was the Proprietor and Managing Director of MSK Hospital, a medical facility he was said to have established to help the highly populated Rigasa community.

AVM Maisaka (retd) was one- time Director of the Nigerian Air Force Medical Services, and an ABU Teaching Hospital Lecturer of Internal Medicine, who helped in producing hundreds of doctors across Nigeria and abroad.

Though the Police authorities were yet to confirm the incident, a source close to the family, Abubakar Gwantu said: “The armed men arrived Maisaka’s house late yesterday (Monday) night and met him and his wife in the living room and shot him dead.

“The gunmen first visited the boys quarters and picked his personal physiologist and they forced him to lead them into the main house. During the commotion, they instantly killed him (AVM Maisaka).

“It is certainly a case of a planned murder. Because the (gunmen) responded to his wife that they didn’t have business with her, and just casually left the house without picking a thing or threatening anyone further.”

Gwantu stated further Maisaka had been paralysed due to a medical condition for about three years and had been in rehabilitation until his murder on Monday night.

According to him: “Whoever is responsible for this must have held a long grudges against him because Maisaka has long not been in circulation but only about treatment abroad, convalescent at home or at a local hospital for evaluations or emergency care.

“In spite of his family opposition, he built and was running a private hospital in the densely populated Rigasa Community, Kaduna as his typical character for social work.

“He refused in spite his privileges of social status to live outside the community where he also built his retirement home.

“However, Allah knows best. May his Shahada (Martyrdom) grant him Jannah (Paradise) Aameen.”























