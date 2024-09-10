LG Autonomy: Bauchi Governor Scraps Ministry Of Local Govt, Rejig Cabinet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has announced the scrapping of the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He stated this during the swearing-in of three newly appointed commissioners and the Chief Security Adviser to the governor, on Monday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said the measure was sequel to the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local government areas in the country.

The governor also sacked the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adamu Umar, saying that the decision was to rejig the machinery of governance for more results.

“We have to rejig the cabinet in order to achieve the set objectives of the administration.

“We need to bring in fresh blood, brains with fresh ideas of how to move the state ahead positively.

“The former commissioner for health was not dropped because of any infractions, it was just part of reorganisation of governance.

“Very soon, we will find a way to fix him in government where he will be most relevant and more active,” he said.

Mohammed tasked the commissioners to immediately settle down to business by studying handover notes in their respective ministries.

This, he said, would enable them to catch up with the speed of the administration.

The new commissioners are: Zainab Baba Takko – Women Affairs; Dr Sani Mohammed – Health and Mohammed AbdulKadir – Commerce and Industry.

While Ahmed Abdulrahman has been sworn-in as the Chief Security Adviser.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Baba-Takko thanked Mohammed for giving them the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of the state.

She promised to deploy mechanisms to take their ministries to great heights. (NAN)