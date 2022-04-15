Linda Ikeji Blasts Lawyer As Court Slams N25m Libel Suit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The decision of the High Court directing Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji to pay general and exemplary damages of N25 million to a claimant, Mrs Ajibola Ajayi, daughter of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that the court has fined Ikeji over an alleged libel content her blog published. Also, the blog was also asked to publish a written apology.

Reacting to the court directive, Ikeji took to her Twitter account to criticize a law firm that represented Ajayi, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, for bringing the case to public knowledge on Twitter.

It all began after Linda Ikeji had reported that Ajayi described some protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology as a “generation of manner less children”.

However, the former Oyo governor’s daughter after the publication issued a press statement adding that the Instagram page quoted by Linda Ikeji, ‘conceited’ was not hers.

She also used the services of a law firm, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, on the matter and according to available reports the judgment delivered on April 12, 2022, the court stated that the publication by Linda Ikeji was “false and malicious”.

Reacting to this development, Linda Ikeji took to her Twitter account saying that the law firm filed the same case in both Lagos and Abuja High Courts without her knowledge describing Olaniwun Ajayi LP’s lawyer, Ogunmuyiwa Balogun, ‘an idiot’ adding that the lawyer is an “inexperienced 26 years old”.

She tweeted, “Lol. You’re such an idiot lawyer. I hear you’re an inexperienced 26 year old? How can you file in Lagos and Abuja on the same issue? And then you don’t even inform me? Hope you’re ready for appeal and supreme court? And a countersue? Tell your client to get ready!

Also if you’re using my name to chase clout like this on social media, gloating and happy… does this mean I’m the biggest client your firm has ever sued and won against? Or is this how you announce all your victories? I should sue you for using my name like this.

“I’m supposed to be scared? I can pay 100 lawyers. So let’s go!

“They are such a big law firm and they are using Linda Ikeji to chase clout on Twitter? I’m the biggest thing to ever happen to them? Lol. I hope when I come after them, they will continue to tweet. I’m done talking. Thanks, everyone for the love and support. God bless.”

African Examiner recalls that Law firm had earlier tweeted: “Olaniwun Ajayi LP is happy to have successfully represented Mrs. Ajibola Ajayi, the claimant in Suit No. FCT/CV/667/2018: Mrs Ajibola Ajayi v. Linda Ikeji in an action filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“In the action, the claimant had sued Ms. Linda Ikeji in respect of the defamatory article published in the latter’s blog, https://t.co/96s6uH3OKc on 15.01.17 and 17.01.17 which cited Mrs. Ajibola Ajayi as having described protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, as a “generation of mannerless children” in an Instagram post with the username “conceited_csj”.

“In the judgment delivered on 12.04.2022, the Court held that the publication by Ms. Ikeji was false and malicious and that the evidence before the Court showed that the Defendant knew that the Instagram account with the username “conceited_csj” did not belong to the Claimant.

“In reiterating the trite principle of law that libel is actionable per se, the Court awarded general and exemplary damages in the sum of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Naira) against Ms. Linda Ikeji and directed Ms. Ikeji to publish a written apology to the Claimant in three National tabloids.

“The claimant was represented in the action by our Ogunmuyiwa Balogun; and it is our belief that with Judgments like this, media outfits and members of the public will verify sources of their information ahead of publication.”

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the issue. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@OgbeniDipo writes: “Linda Ikeji was sued for defamation, false, and malicious story which brought the claimant into disrepute. The claimant got awarded N25M in damages. Actions have consequences. Watch what you share on social media.”

@Morris_Monye writes: “Linda Ikeji think say na Castle & Castle. Lawyers ain’t celebrities that’s why she probably doesn’t know who she’s talking to.”

@sama_on_point writes: “In 2018, Mrs Ajibola Ajayi sued Linda Ikeji for defamation for a post she published on her blog in 2017. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the court granted the claimant’s prayers and ordered Linda Ikeji to pay her N25m in damages!!! Linda Ikeji don dey para for the lawyer. “

@Efemenaa_ writes: “Still on this Linda Ikeji matter, it’s not really pretty seeing lawyers reply her tweet with “a whole OALP, better apologise”. It’s not about how powerful the firm is, even if it was Lagbaja & Co, her tweet is still not the way to go. She needs serious and quick legal advice.”

@scad_official writes: “Legal Twitter FC expects Linda Ikeji to be scared of Olaniwun Ajayi, you all should chill though, some of us just got to know about the law firm in the last 24 hours. Both Linda & Olaniwun are neighbours in Banana Island, so this is rich people’s fight! They’ll be alright.”

@4eyedmonk writes: “I can understand Linda Ikeji lashing out the way she did when the news of her losing a libel case became public. When you think you are untouchable and then you not only get touched but torched,e dey pain. She should just do the 25m transfer and not waste money and time on Appeal.”

@_weyimi writes: “Linda ikeji should not let Olaniwun ajayi lock in her matter ooo. Like my grand ma will say “no use small hand by big hand ooo” Linda this isn’t blogging. if you don’t calm down, the level of ruthless they’ll use to shred you will be epic.”

@Edirined writes: “Wait! Did Linda Ikeji just refer to Olaniwun Ajayi LP (firm) as “an inexperienced 26-year-old” & “an idiot lawyer”? I thought she is a social media guru & a simple search could have SAVED her if she really don’t know Olaniwun Ajayi LP. Those the gods will destroy, they first make mad.”

@tempelixir writes: “As a gay man, hearing Linda ikeji was sued and she lost the case, was told to pay #25m to the lady brought joyful tears to my heart. That she-devil built her wealth on the sufferings of the community. May people continue to sue her.”

@scopee01 writes: “Dear Linda Ikeji, You are wasting precious time cause you have 90 days to appeal that Judgement. The Judgement was delivered in real life before a real court, hence you need to take real life actions before a real court, and not on twitter. Brief your Lawyer and get to work.”

@ownMyShame writes: “Linda Ikeji , Laura Ikeji & Sandra Ikeji have alot in common. When it comes to serious discussion, remove the Ikeji sisters. These women are olodos! Poverty left indelible marks in their hearts , Hermes bags etc can’t cure their deep rooted ignorace.”