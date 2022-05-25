Makinde Wins Oyo PDP Guber Primaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

African Examiner reports that Makinde defeated Hazeem Gbolarumi, who was his only opponent in the primaries held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Announcing the results of the election, the secretary of the PDP Electoral Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi MaiBasira, said that 1,048 delegates were accredited to vote out of a 1,086 delegates.

MaiBasira said Makinde scored 1,040 votes to defeat Gbolarumi, who scored only two votes; adding that six votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Makinde thanked all the delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 election.