Mamu’s Arrest Won’t Stop Negotiation With Abductees Release – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)-The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has said the Federal Government will continue negotiations with the abductors despite the negotiator’s arrest.

This followed the appeal made by the victim’s relative, Yusufu Musa, Tukur Mamu who was picked by the DSS, that he should be released to aid negotiation with the bandits.

Dingyadi affirmed this after the National Security Council meeting presided by the President, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, adding that his (Mamu’s) arrest has nothing to do with the captors as they are trying everything possible to make sure that the remaining victims reunite with their families.

Our correspondent reports that since March 2022 that over 60 train passengers plying the Kaduna-Abuja railway were abducted, the bandits have been releasing them in batches through Mamu, leaving about 22 others in their captivity.