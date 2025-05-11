Northern Governors Call For State Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Governors Forum, NGF, has tasked the National Assembly to initiate legislation for the creation of state police to increase security across the country.

Director General Press and Media Affairs to Yobe State Governor, Mamman Mohammed, in a press release stated that the call was contained in a communique at the end of Forum’s meeting on Saturday which was read by its Chairman, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

“The Forum resolved to support the creation of state police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take off” Gov. Yahaya said.

The Forum also agreed to boost interstate border surveillance so that it can effectively combat insurgency, banditry and other crimes.

It also heaped praises on the President Tinubu’s administration in addressing security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Nigeria.

The Forum also expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Governors Forum in fighting the security challenges.

The meeting was attended by the 19 Northern Governors and state Chairmen of the traditional rulers.