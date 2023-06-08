Many Youths Have Lost Hope In Nigeria, We Must Act Quickly – Gbajabiamila

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The outgoing speaker of the house representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that many Nigerian youths have lost faith in the country.

Gbajabiamila made this known on Wednesday during the valedictory session of the ninth house of representatives.

He stated that the country is losing some of its “best and brightest” brains to other countries and there is a need for urgent action to prevent a “painful consequence”.

According to him, despite the “considerable investments we have made to improve our public infrastructure and the numerous reforms we have enacted to change how we administer the government”, the country still faces many “significant challenges”.

Gbajabiamila also stated that these issues have caused many young Nigerians to “wonder if the promise of democracy will ever become real in their lives”.

“Too many of our young people have lost faith entirely and are choosing in droves to seek their fortunes and their futures in other lands,” Gbajabiamila said.

“We are losing some of our best and brightest, and if we don’t act now, the consequences of this loss will shortly become painfully evident.”

He was of the view that the government must make sure that the economy is “healthy, vigorous, growing” and all Nigerians will have the same opportunities to succeed through their labour, hard work and ingenuity.

Gbajamiamila further disclosed that the citizens must be protected from marauders, insurgents, petty criminals and other villains who intend to harm them.

The outgoing speaker also stated that the government need to “restore faith in our young people so that so many of them no longer feel like the only way to achieve their best aspirations is to chase their fortunes in far away, often hostile lands”.

“With each new day, we have an opportunity to make the hard choices and take the necessary actions to guarantee our nation’s future. With each new day, we have less time to act and a more outstanding obligation to act quickly,” he added.

The African Examiner writes that after the valedictory session, the house was adjourned sine die. Also, the 10th national assembly will be inaugurated on June 10.