May Day: NLC Sues For Peace, Security, Good Governance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for peace, stability, security and good governance as workers mark this year’s International Workers Day on May 1.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, that peace, stability, security and good governance were the constitutional responsibility of the government.

“The constitutional responsibility of every government is about ensuring the peace and security of every citizen. This is what is supposed to occupy our political elite today and it is not about the next circle of elections.

“It should be on how we can ensure that there is peace, stability, security in every facet. I mean in every locality in Nigeria and that has not been the case.

“Therefore, it is a very serious challenge that is why we have to look at the theme of the May Day, to encapsulate all of these challenges that needed answers.

“Importantly, it will require a political solution, with the best of strike and best of protest; you can see that the problems have remained the same,’’ he said.

Wabba announced the 2022 May Day theme as: “Labour, Politics, the Quest for Good Governance and National Development’’.

The NLC president said this would be the focus of this year’s May Day celebration.

He also said that the theme was not all about the forthcoming general elections, rather it should be about the people, good governance and the government that would respond to issues effectively.

Wabba added, clearly speaking, we are still not out of the wood yet, the situation have become even more complicated, there are many challenges in the security spheres and other social vices in the country.

According to him, killings, abduction and kidnapping should be a matter of concern to everybody but right now, all we can only think of is elections, when there are challenges in the peace and stability of the nation.

“In all of these, workers have been on the receiving end, in spite of the insecurity, some of our workers have to frontally engage in the issue of insecurity, such as the police, military and para-military, health workers,‘’ he said.

He added that, in spite of these challenges, their salaries wouldn’t take them home, but yet they are still on the front line.

“The essence of the May Day or international Workers Day, is actually a day set aside for workers to be recognised and appreciated for the fact that they create wealth.

“It is the celebration of workers that create wealth, ensure stability and also provide all the services that we need to keep our economy growing and the system going.

“That is from the ordinary farmer to the armed forces, and to the highest of all of them, that are workers,” he said.

Wabba also explained that the day was set aside to create awareness on the lack of security and sacrifices of workers and for the political elites to be reminded of what to be done to be able to secure Nigeria.

He said workers through their unions, have made a lot of struggles for social justices in the system and in some climes, they must be recognised and appreciated for their contributions in creating wealth in Nigeria.

He, therefore, said the theme of the 2022 May Day, tried to capture the mood of the moment with the theme: “Labour, Politics, the Quest for Good Governance and Development’’.

According to him, this is to capture the mood of the moment, whereas there is a lot of challenges, including the security challenge, confronting Nigerians today from different facets.

“But above all, it is for us to recongise our contributions in creating wealth in Nigeria,” the labour leader stressed.

Also, in a statement, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) felicitated Nigerian workers and people on the commemoration of the 2022 International Workers Day.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, and Mr Quadri Olaleye, the TUC President.

According to the statement, the national celebration of this year’s May Day will take place on May 1, by 10 a.m, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

”The celebration will also hold across all the states of the federation.

”Given the imminence of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebration, the national

May Day commemoration will only be shifted to May 2, if the moon is sighted today, being April 30

”This is to allow our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the Eid prayer,” he said.

It said that the time dor the May Day celebration would remain the same.

“We will communicate with workers, our invited guests and the general public once there is a postponement,” the statement said.

