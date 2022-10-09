MC Oluomo Plans To Hold 5-Million-Man Rally For Tinubu Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has stated that plans have been concluded for a solidarity rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

African Examiner gathers that the proposed ‘mega rally’ is fixed in the state on Sunday, October 9, 2022 as it was previously cancelled because of logistics problems.

MC Oluomo, in a statement he posted on his Twitter account, stated that the proposed rally tagged, five-million-man walk, was organised to mobilise support for Tinubu’s victory in 2023 as well as the re-election of Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The rally will take off 9am at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and terminate at Bolade Oshodi.

Oulomo’s statement read: “Tinubu-Shettima and second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat solidarity walk still holds on Sunday.

“This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled.

“We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”