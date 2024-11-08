Military Confirms Emergence Of New Terror Group In North-West

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the emergence of a new terror group known as ‘Lukarawas’ in the Northwestern states of Sokoto and Kebbi.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the new terror group is exacerbating insecurity in the North-West region but the Armed Forces of Nigeria are already containing them.

“Troops are confronted with a new terrorist sect in the North-West. This sect is known as Lukawaras, the Lukawaras are affiliated to terrorists in the Sahel particularly from Mali and Niger Republic.

“They began an incursion into the Northern part of Nigeria, mainly Sokoto and Kebbi states, and like I mentioned, they came in from the Niger and Mali axis,” General Buba said.

He added that the new terror group emerged from Mali and the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

The military also declared nine terrorists wanted for their roles in the security challenges bedevilling the nation.