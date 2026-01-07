Court Grants N500m Bail to Malami, Wife, Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N500 million bail to former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, pending trial over alleged money laundering offences.

Justice Emeka Nwite, ruling on the bail application on Wednesday, ordered Malami to provide two sureties who must each post the same sum. The sureties are required to own landed properties in Maitama, Asokoro, or Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The court directed that the property documents be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar, while the sureties must also submit affidavits of means. Malami was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court and must not travel outside Nigeria without prior court approval. He and his sureties are also to submit two recent passport photographs each.

Pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the court ordered Malami to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Nwite fixed February 17 for the commencement of trial.

The same bail conditions were extended to Malami’s son, Abdulaziz Malami, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Asabe Bashir.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 16-count money laundering charge against Malami, his son, and his wife, alleging conspiracy and concealment of proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to billions of naira.

At the bail hearing, the EFCC opposed the application, arguing that Malami had international connections and could flee the country or interfere with witnesses. However, Justice Nwite dismissed the claims, describing them as speculative and unsupported by evidence.

The judge held that the interest of justice would be better served by granting bail, noting that the Constitution presumes the defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

According to the EFCC, the alleged offences were committed between November 2015 and June 2025, with funds allegedly used to acquire luxury properties in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and other locations.

Malami, who served as Minister of Justice under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been in EFCC custody since December 8, after failing to meet earlier administrative bail conditions.