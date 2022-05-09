Mixed Reactions As Stephanie Otobo Releases X-Rated Photos Of Apostle Suleman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are stunned at the news of Canada-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who posted x–rated photos of popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

African Examiner recalls that some years back, Otobo claimed that she had an amorous relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has released nude photos of the clergyman on social media.

Also, Otobo, on Monday, took to her Twitter handle again sharing screenshots of her video chat with Suleman asking him to come forward and refute the claims.

A photo of Apostle Suleman holding his penis was uploaded and another showing her breasts during a video call with him was also uploaded online.

Otobo also alleged that the man of God has done everything to stop her from progressing, and had almost assassinated her.

She wrote on Twitter, “If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public in the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.

“If the dick pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar on his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar. How did I know he has a scar on his left thigh

if we didn’t have any intimacy? Lol. If he’s denying it, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too say it all.

“Some people kept on wondering why I came out exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman, and why I haven’t let go ever since. The truth is that I never planned to. He pushed me to the wall and the only way I could fight back was to cry out and made everything known. The devil smile.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to feature in Timaya song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing.

“He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I’ll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my family to assassinate me. Lured me to come to make a false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him.

That it was other pastors and politicians that wanted to bring him down. How come no name was mentioned.? I only did that cos the pressure was too much and everyone had left me to suffer alone. No support. I had to give up at that moment to have the opportunity for reinforcement.

“This man has done everything to end my life but God is not dead, this video is the complete story of how everything happened and how it’s going lately. I’ll release a comprehensive video of everything that happened and the answers to questions.”

This development has attracted social media reactions as Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to comment on the issue. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

King_Dagabkins writes: “Apostle fucked up. Dem show am breast him show Gbola if them show am toto wetin him won show?”

@SaraTushy writes: “Aproko Vawulence quarter. Apostle wetin dey sup, you still dey Stephanie matter since 2017?? #nudity everywhere. Anointed gbola everywhere no be Photoshop. Suleman abeg leave the gal alone abeg. Man of God I hail o.”

@QueenAm58039475 writes: “To think that Apostle Johnson Suleman married a beautiful woman like Lizzy. Men will stain your white!”

@baddest_cash writes: “This Stephanie Otobo and Apostle suleman gist, she didn’t even hide anything and the painful part is that this man is not the only man of God but always in different sex scandal and you will want to defend him but seeing breast and d*ck screenshots. only God know who dy serve am.”

@osivibes writes: “Problem no dey finish. This lady named Stephanie Otobo have publicly accused Apostle Johnson Suleiman of using jazz and not a true pastor. She also claim he’s a womaniser posting receipts of his gbola and a screenshot of their video call showing him her bre@st.”

@Vicjosh5 writes: “The moment you realize that with Photoshop anything is possible and the media only want u to hear and see what u need to see that all.”

@Bill24812221 writes: “You are in darkness if you call this photoshop. Your Apostle Suleiman is a randy fellow, he should be nowhere near the pulpit.”

@Funcherry1 writes: “None of this Nigerian pastors are saints.If they open your eyes to see what most of them do in secret,you’ll not defend them when issues like this comes up.Even with all the evidence,some blind people will still defend him.Religion has damaged alot of people.”

@rajah_victor writes: “Make pastor no get side chick again? That name PASTOR is just a title. He’s just a human like every other person. WHO NEVER FUCK UP, HANDS IN THE AIR”

@_AsiwajuLerry writes: “This Stephanie girl came to use the same screenshots she’s been using to deframe apostle Sulayman since 5 years ago to promote her music, went from 900 followers to 20K in less than 10hrs then locked her account. Fear women bro.”

@Tee_Classiquem1 writes: “After going through that Stephanie otobo’s thread about Apostle Suleman, i’ve come to conclusion that every man of God must come with at least 2 lawyers (SAN) each to defend them in front of God on judgement day, idajo mbe lorun repete.”