Mixed Reactions Trail Osinbajo’s Declaration For President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are reacting on social media to the declaration of Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo that he would be contesting the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner writes that Osinbajo announced his declaration in a short broadcast shared via his Twitter handle after a series of speculations about his political intention.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform commenting that Yemi Osinbajo, who is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God will likely enjoy the support of the church in his campaign and election.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@firstladyship writes: “2023 will be the first time the church will be voting en masse. RCCG is for Osinbajo. House On The Rock will make their declaration soon. The Catholic Church is neutral on the matters of State. Winners will never support the APC. Whoever gets more buy-in from the church will WIN.”

@isaacafrica_ writes: “The main purpose of influence is to speak for the voiceless. Pastor Adeboye of RCCG understands this pretty well, and I deeply respect him for this.”

@FieldMa08811297 writes: “Will Oyedepo not support the spiritual son of Adeboye his father in the Lord? Imagine Winners & RCCG teaming up to ensure that for the first time we have a true intellectual and a well- seasoned Minister of the Gospel as President. Nigeria needs PYO.”

@OmideyiOlaide writes: “He has had 7 years to prove himself and did nothing. Trader Moni and Social investment program are crap as far as economic recovery programs are concerned. Yemi Osinbajo has no idea how an economy works. He is a religious bigot too. Check out his office as of today. Its RCCG.”

@biodun_alao writes: “Hmmm. RCCG Directorate of Politics and Governance (low-key Osinbajo support group in disguise). Lol.”

@nonsoikenwa writes: “I don’t like tweeting about politics, but this one pain me.. I hope you RCCG folks won’t be deceived by “He is a pastor”. That man is part of a failed administration and should never smell the corridors of power ever again.”

@_unclestephen writes: “I want that rccg guy to know he’s got no vote with me. I’m not impressed.”

@YourCosmetist writes: “If any pastor in RCcG tries to use the church to campaign for that fraud, I’ll make sure I drag them. In Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.”