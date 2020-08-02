W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Moroccan Navy Rescues 183 Illegal Migrants

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa, North Africa Sunday, August 2nd, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Moroccan Navy has rescued 183 illegal sub-Saharan African migrants off the kingdom’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, official news agency MAP reported on Saturday.

The migrants, including 12 women and two minors, were intercepted in many operations between July 29 and Aug. 1, the agency quoted a military source as saying.

They were traveling in several small flimsy boats, which were facing trouble in the Strait of Gibraltar that separates the African continent from Europe.

Morocco has become a hub for African migrants, who seek to reach Europe for a better life. 

(NAN)

