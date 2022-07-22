ASUU Strike: Why Lecturers Must Call Off Strike – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has tasked the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off its six-month-old strike.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, enjoined ASUU to call off the strike and take dialogue.

Speaking at the 2022 police meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria held in Abuja, the minister stated that the strike should be called off in the interest of students.

According to Adamu, embracing dialogue is the only solution to the impasse.

He said: “I urge the leadership of tertiary institutions to partner with the Federal Government in its frantic efforts at restoring industrial harmony in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It is clear that a stable academic calendar is required for quality education and development in Nigeria.

“I also seize this opportunity to appeal to the trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector to, in the interest of the future of Nigeria, call off the perennial strike and embrace genuine dialogue as a solution to our problems.”