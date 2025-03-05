Mutfwang Salutes Obasanjo At 88

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday anniversary celebration.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Mutfwang described the former president as a reservoir of knowledge, wisdom and a mentor to many Nigerians, both in the military and democratic space.

“Obasanjo’s steadfast commitment to national unity and peace, selfless service to Nigeria and humanity remain a testament to his enduring legacy.

“He is a symbol of hope and a solution-driven leader; he relentlessly pursued strategies aimed at addressing Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.

“He laid a solid foundation for the nation’s democracy, economic growth, security framework and stability.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Plateau, I pray for God’s continued blessings, good health and strength on Obasanjo, as he continually offer his wealth of experience for our nation,”Bere quoted Mutfwang saying.

The governor, thanked Obasanjo for his invaluable role in fostering peace in Plateau, particularly during the 2024 Peace and Unity Christmas Carol organised by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s Head of State between 1976 and 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007.(NAN)