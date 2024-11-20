Naira Appreciates By 0.67% Against Dollar At Official Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira appreciated on Tuesday at the official market, trading at N1,678.93 against the dollar and recovering from a three-day trading loss.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira gained N11.44.

This represents a 0.67 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,690.37 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 128.59 million dollars on Tuesday down from 173.14 million dollars recorded on Monday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,698 and N1,631 against the dollar