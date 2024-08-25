National Intelligence Agency D-G Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

Abubakar submitted his resignation to the President, after a routine briefing which was graciously accepted.

The NIA D-G, speaking to State House correspondents, expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve Nigeria for an extended period of 15 months, a rare privilege.

“I had the honour of serving two Presidents consecutively. I thanked him for the opportunity afforded me,” he said.

Abubakar cited personal reasons for his resignation, declining to elaborate further, as it would be a breach of protocol.

He stated that the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the President would disclose the reasons for his resignation if necessary.

Abubakar expressed his appreciation for the President’s leadership, encouragement, and confidence in his service.

He highlighted the opportunity to mentor officers and staff during his seven-year tenure as Director-General, saying, “This is a significant milestone for me, and I am grateful for the experience.”