Abuse Of Women: NGO Launches Online Media TV For Victims To Share Experiences

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- governmental organization NGO, Women Empowerment Education And Peace Building Initiative (WEPBI) has launched an online media TV aimed at encouraging female victims of rape, domestic violence among other inhuman treatments to share their stories and possibly seek redress in appropriate quarters.

Called “Witness Experience” the platform would afford the women and girls violated to narrate their ugly experiences with a view to attracting attention of relevant Authorities, including Security forces for sanctions.

Executive Director of the organization, Joy Ijeoma Oguadimma, said the platform will equally go a long way in offering counseling services for those undergoing psychological trauma as a result of various forms of violence perpetrated against them

Speaking Thursday in Enugu during the official unveiling of the platform in Enugu on Thursday, the NGO boss, stated that the WEPBI Media a.k.a “Witness Experience” would deal decisively with issues of violence against women and girls.

She decried the alarming spate of rape and domestic violence against women in parts of South East Nigeria, stressing that the issue of silence among victims had remained a serious challenge in tackling the menace.

The Executive Director, however, urged victims to always speak out via such new Channel established by hemet organization for their own good.

According to her, “Society has negatively transformed with marriages and the girl child going through turbulent circumstances.

“For instance, domestic violence and other forms of marital abuses, girl child rape and abuse, molestation, sex for grade, female genital mutilation-cutting( FGM-C) rituals relationships, and other multi-dimensional abuses and maltreatment are becoming normalized.

She added: “Again, the conception of marriage in Nigerian society where most women have no idea of prenuptial agreements; let alone entering into any has exacerbated these and other related issues.

“Notwithstanding, the predominant culture of silence have made it practically impossible for these victims to speak out, nor able to defend themselves leaving them at the mercy of their oppressors who at some instance pretends to be the victim.

“With all these going on unabated, WEPBI is therefore poised to bridge the gap by identifying such persons within society, recording their witness experience and bringing it to mainstream social discuss towards ameliorating their challenges towards building a just egalitarian society where no gender is subjugated or treated as less human.

Oguadimma also hinted that plans are also afoot by the NGO to take the Sensitization campaigns of speaking out to primary and secondary schools in Enugu State.

She stated that the vision of the organization is to see an equitable Society in which everyone enjoys their rights irrespective of gender, creed, and other affiliations