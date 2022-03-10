NCCC Donates Multi Million Naira ICT Centre To UNIZIK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has handed over a state of the Art multi-million naira completed information communication and technology (ICT) Centre to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra state

The University is one of the schools from the four geopolitical zones to benefit from the largesse of the NCC with other three centres which includes University of Port Harcourt (South South), Federal University of Technology Minna (North West) and another domiciled in the North East Zone.

Our Correspondent reports that the Ultramodern ICT Centre consists of 100 high caliber computer systems, Server room, external Power Generating set and solar system to further enhance and boost power supply.

Vice- Chancellor of UNIZIK Prof. Charles Esimone, had during the presentation expressed delight that the university is one of the institutions to benefit from the benevolence of the NCC.

Prof. Esimone emphasized that the institution was not ignorant of the demands expected of it in terms of teaching and research.

He said that the institution would explore the friendly partnership with NCC by effectively utilizing the ICT Centre which would aid digital processes, such as Computer Based Test (CBT), Transcript, Hotel accommodation and other ICT based activities.

In his remarks, an official of the NCC, Engr. Kenneth Uzoekwe, stated that the ICT Centre is a federal government intervention through the NCC as part of its mandate towards bridging digital divide, encourage ICT development and breed ICT tech hubs.

Though, Uzokwe noted that the ICT Centre would enhance Research and Development, he added that the system in place at the ICT Square is a high end system which has the capacity to take high tech software like Engineering design, science and programming.

He explained that the system can be upgraded even as the Centre has a Central Processing Unit and a server to further boost its capabilities.

Director of Works Services, Engr. Sam Onwuemena, Director MICTU (Software), Engr. Dr. Azubuike Aniedo, Deputy Director of Physical Planning, Architect Osita Paul Okafor, Chief Safety Officer, Chief Ken Chukwurah, Head, Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Chika Eneh as well as the University Orator, Prof. Chike Okoye were among principal officers of the university that attended the event.