Tinubu Greets Mimiko at 70

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo State, on his 70th birthday.

A statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said Tinubu rejoiced with Mimiko for attaining the biblical milestone of three scores and ten.

“The President, in unison with family, friends, and associates, expresses gratitude to God for preserving the life of the esteemed medical doctor, who is fondly called Iroko.

“He recalls Mimiko’s activism as a student union leader and his struggle with like minds to retrieve his mandate from usurpers in 2009, which inspired similar struggles,” the statement read

According to the statement, Mimiko’s contributions to his state and the nation are deeply appreciated.

The statement said the President commended Mimiko’s achievements as a political leader and trailblazer. He was the first governor produced by the Labour Party.

It said the President noted that Mimiko’s sacrifices and leadership style had earned him recognition as a grassroots and people-oriented leader.

“The President prays that almighty God will continue to grant the former governor wisdom and good health.

“He hopes Dr Mimiko will actively participate in Nigeria’s development and contribute to its prosperous future,” said the statement. (NAN)