New Digital Security Tool Underway For Women In Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A new digital tool that will teach and sensitise African women from all walks of life on how to keep themselves and their devices safe both online and offline has been launched.

The tool which was jointly inaugurated on Monday by its initiators, Pollicy and Paradigm Innovative, was kicked off with a challenge for participants to participate in the competition from 19th to 26th of July.

With the interactive fiction game, christened, “Digital SafeTea”, the two organizations seek to change the way African women access digital security training.

According to them, digital security trainings are often invite-only sessions geared towards career women like journalists and human rights defenders, Pollicy and Paradigm are looking to change this trend.

The digital SafeTea builds on Ayeta, a proactive toolkit for African digital rights actors, which is an initiative launched by Paradigm Initiative earlier this year.

The game whose name is a portmanteau of ‘digital safety’ and ‘tea’, is based on the storyline of three characters: Aisha, Goitse and Dami, who are based on different archetypes of African women.

As players step into the world of these three characters, they are faced with digital threats like zome bombing, impersonation, and even Non Consensual Sharing of Intimate Images (NCII) which is often referred to as ‘revenge porn’.

Once presented with a scenario, players are nudged to pick their response to the threat from available choices, as a way for them to get to the next stage of the game.

Moreover, as players weave through the maze of threats, they are presented with lessons on how to navigate such threats in real life. Players are also directed to sites and toolkits where they can get further learning on their desired topic.

Policy founder and Executive Director, Neema Iyer said the game style is heavily reminiscent of the “pick your own adventure” type of children’s books.

Iyer noted that the illustrations in the children’s books were an inspiration to her when designing the game, adding that digital security training still remains out of reach for most internet users across Africa.

“At Policy, we’re interested in exploring how creative media can be used as a driver for improving the experiences of users when it comes to using data and digital platforms. We have been experimenting with community murals, dance, poetry, mockumentaries, chatbots and interactive fiction.

“It was important for the team to incorporate elements of storytelling into the game as traditional digital security training is often inaccessible. “It’s important to use art forms, storylines, and characters that are relatable to the people who will interact with our interactive fiction game”, she said.

One thing that stands out about Digital SafeTea is the vibrant graphic illustrations that the game is rendered in. The stories are set in colorful backgrounds that are packed with references to the African cities the characters are set in.

On one illustration, players can spot a reference to Nigeria’s Feminist Coalition (FemCo). The game is available in English, Kiswahili, and Luganda, which are some of the widely spoken languages in Africa. French and Pidgin English will be added shortly

Digital SafeTea comes at an opportune time as conversations on women’s safety in digital spaces are being held worldwide. In 2020, as more people get online for work and studies, women and girls worldwide experienced a surge of violence and abuse online.

In addition, women and girls often do not know where to turn to for information on how to keep themselves safe from such attacks and more.

A study by Pollicy in 5 African countries also found that 29.2 percent of their respondents did not know where to turn to for information on online safety and security. Moreover, the only action that 80 percent of their respondents took to secure their online safety was frequently changing their passwords.

Against this backdrop, one can see the huge gap that games like Digital SafeTea could fill by arming African women with information on digital security. However, it is important to note that the onus of online security should not remain with women alone.

Technology companies need to improve how they respond to online Gender-based Violence (OGBV). Recent developments on this include an announcement by Fackbook, Google, TikTok and Twitter at the just concluded UN Women Generation Equality Forum in Paris on their commitment to tackling OGBV.

At the same event, Facebook announced their Global Women’s Safety Expert Advisors group which Pollicy’s Neema Iyer was selected to join.























