New NFF President Set To Emerge Today In Benin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new man and board that will constitute the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will emerge today at the 78th Annual General Assembly of the federation that will be held in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

Aside the election of the new NFF President, the election of a new Executive Committee to champion the affairs of the nation’s supreme football–ruling body for the next four years will be held.

A ruling by the Court of Appeal yesterday issued a stay-of-execution of an ex parte injunction secured by some fellows a fortnight ago to stop the elections which allows for the election to hold.

African Examiner writes that 10 prominent Nigerians are jostling for the NFF president and dozen other notable persons intends to take up seats on the Executive Committee.

This development has excited representatives of the world football-governing body, FIFA, who arrived in Benin City just before noon yesterday. Solomon Mudege, FIFA’s Head of Development Programmes for Africa, and Gelson Fernandes, a former Swiss international player who is FIFA’s Director for Africa are already anticipating the outcome.

Mudege said: “We are happy to be here and to witness another milestone in the history of Nigeria Football. We believe it is going to be an interesting Congress with the elections.”