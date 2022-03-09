40 People Injured During Feminist Demonstration In Mexico

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 40 people sustained injuries during the feminist demonstrations on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the capital of Mexico, the city’s Ministry of Citizen Security said on Wednesday.

“The Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies provided more than 40 medical services to people that have suffered from dehydration, heatstroke, and others.

“Only eight people were transferred to hospitals, six of them police officers,’’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to Secretary to the Government of Mexico City, Marti Batrez, 75,000 women participated in the march.

The groups of extremists were among the participants and engaged in vandalism during the march, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that they tried to break the fence of the cathedral at the end of the demonstration.

Maintenance of order during women demonstrations in Mexico City is provided by the women police units.

The authorities thus try to minimize aggression against officers but clashes between protesters and police occur on regular basis.

The march took place due to the continued increase in reports of serious crimes against women.

According to the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection, in six years, the number of cases involving the murder of women in Mexico has increased by 235 per cent.

While 969 femicides were committed in the country in 2021.

Sputnik