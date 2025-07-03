NFF Mourns Nigeria’s Legendary Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock at the death of Nigeria’s goalkeeping legend, Peter Rufai at the age of 61.

Reports say the late goal-tender had been ill for a while before succumbed at a Lagos hospital at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said Nigeria football firmament turned pale on Thursday evening following Rufai’s death.

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi was quoted as saying that the death came to the Federation as a rude shock, adding that the NFF wasn’t aware he had been ill.

“This is really, really shocking.

“Peter Rufai dead? What happened? I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill.

“We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones, as well as the entire Nigeria football family.”

Rufai captained Nigeria and featured in two FIFA World Cups — USA 1994 and France 1998 — becoming one of the country’s most celebrated goalkeepers.

Rufai earned 65 caps for the national team and played a key role in Nigeria’s 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory in Tunisia.

He was the first Nigerian goalkeeper to play professionally in Europe, with spells in Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.