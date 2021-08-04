Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Deliver On Promise To Help Customers Purchase Insurance In 5 Minutes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites, www.heirsinsurance.com<http://www.heirsinsurance.com> and www.heirslifeassurance.com<http://www.heirslifeassurance.com>, in mere minutes.

The revolutionary, interactive websites—first of their kind in Nigeria—ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention. This development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance.

Niyi Onifade, MD, Heirs Life Assurance, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

He said: “For us at Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, our business revolves largely around satisfying our customers and we understand the important role technology plays in making that happen, as well as widening the scope of our offering to underserved markets. Presently, our websites offer a web app feature that allows customers to buy and pay for policies in just five minutes and request for claims within 24 hours. This, we believe, is the ease customers truly deserve and we are glad to be pioneering that”.

Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche Ag. MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited and Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance Limited

Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Ag. MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited, confirmed the companies’ stance on technology offering ease and comfort to customers.

She said: “We are delighted that customers can now purchase products via our websites. This milestone speaks to the innovation we are bringing into the insurance industry and more importantly, our commitment to our customers. Our promise of simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance service is closer than ever”.

The duo of Nwakuche and Onifade have repeated severally in their series of media engagement that the companies will constantly be at the intersection of technology and innovation, leveraging the power of both factors to provide for customers, well-tailored, value adding products at affordable prices.

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), the general insurer, with the mandate to protect people’s properties, and specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA), with a vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people, are positioned to become the leading Nigerian insurers leveraging digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses.

With paid-up share capitals of N10billion and N8billion respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals, and a robust financial capacity to underwrite all classes of general and life insurance businesses. The companies are supported by top-notch Reinsurers to provide second-layer security for clients’ insurance portfolios. Both companies are subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across twenty three countries worldwide.























