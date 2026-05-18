Galadima Says Electoral Law Favors APC, Weakens Opposition Parties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Buba Galadima, a leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, has said the Electoral Act 2026 was designed to frustrate opposition parties in Nigeria.

Galadima made the claim on Saturday while speaking at an aspirants’ summit of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja.

He alleged that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has weakened democracy in the country and that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) influenced the drafting of the electoral law.

According to him, the APC set up a committee to prepare parts of the bill before it was presented to the National Assembly.

He criticised sections of the law that require political parties to select candidates through either consensus or direct primaries.

Galadima argued that opposition parties may struggle with direct primaries, claiming they could lead to internal crises and disruption.

He warned members of the NDC against adopting direct primaries ahead of the 2027 elections, saying consensus would be a better option.

He also said the NDC has the potential to challenge the APC in future elections, but stressed the need for unity and internal agreement in choosing candidates.